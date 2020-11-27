Daily Journal to hold Christmas light contest

ROCKINGHAM — It’s time to light up Richmond County.

The Richmond County Daily Journal has teamed up with the City of Rockingham, Pee Dee Electric, Great Falls Wealth Management and the Richmond County Tourism to light up Richmond County and add a little shine to the holidays.

For those who reside in Richmond County, these organizations are urging you to decorate your home or personal property with holiday décor and enter your address for “The Great Christmas Light Contest.”

“Decorations may be secular, religious, animated, or whatever you imagine,” said Regional Publisher Brian Bloom. “All decorations must be in place no later than Dec 12. All residential addresses will be judged no later than Dec. 19.”

Residents wishing to enter may submit their entry at www.yourdailyjournal.com/great-christmas-lights-contest; or drop off the entry to Richmond County Tourism, 101 W. Broad Ave. in Rockingham or the Richmond County Daily Journal at 607 East Broad Ave., also in Rockingham.

“The Great Christmas Light Contest is designed to bring back some of the holiday cheer which has gone missing this year,” said Brian Bloom, divisional publisher of The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record. “To rekindle those memories of driving through town with your mom and dad and ‘oohing’ and ‘ahhing’ at the light displays.”

Bloom added that he hopes the cash award, courtesy of our generous sponsors, will inspire people to go “all out.”

“After all,” said Bloom, “someone is going to win $500, $300 or $200 — not a bad stocking stuffer.

“We want to light up Richmond County from border to border,” continued Bloom. “We want locals and visitors alike to leave with an impression of holiday cheer. Match this with the extraordinary efforts of the region’s light displays around the county and Richmond County will be a special place to see and be seen this holiday season.”

With so much that has worked against the joy we all look forward to with the holiday season this year, Bloom is looking for this contest to be an antidote.

“The holidays have always been my favorite time of the year,” said Bloom. “From the family gatherings at Thanksgiving to the miracle of Christmas Morning presents magically appearing, there is a joy, a happiness that resides within us during this extraordinary season.

“Like many, we’ve struggled with the isolation that has come with COVID-19 restrictions and felt others probably have too,” he continued. “It’s our hope that Richmond County residents will embrace this opportunity to show up and show off and make this holiday season, the brightest one of all.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe here: https://www.yourdailyjournalcom/subscribe.