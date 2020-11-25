County to market local agritourism via Visit NC Farms mobile app

Screenshot courtesy of VisitNCFarms.com This is the menu of options for experiences users will have to choose from on the Visit NC Farms mobile app.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Cooperative Extension is in the process of connecting the county’s agritourism attractions to an app that will give them more exposure throughout the region and state.

The Visit NC Farms mobile app allows a broad range of businesses and recreational sites to join at no cost to them. Once Richmond County’s offerings go live on the app in December, they will show up as markers on a GPS map of the region, and clicking these markers will allow users to see marketing information for each attraction, including pictures, which will be input by the individual owners and managers via a Google survey.

Eligible applicants include farms, farm-to-table restaurants and locally owned dining gems, to hiking trails and seasonal businesses and events like corn mazes and pumpkin patches, according to Extension Director Paige Burns Clark. The app allows the public to search through the options to help plan out the kind of experience they want to have within the region, and can send push notifications to users about new offerings.

Richmond County will be going live along with 12 other nearby counties — Gaston, Union, Montgomery, Anson, Stanly, Scotland, Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, Moore, Lee and Robeson — joining the already 37 other counties using the app. The app, a project of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is an effort to reach the 77% of Americans that use smart phones, the 59% of travelers that say they will avoid crowds on their next leisure trip, and the 30% of North Carolinians that are more interested in travelling closer to home, according to VisitNCFarms.com.

“(The Visit NC Farms app) is trying to help people understand the culture and bright spots of rural communities that they might not otherwise find,” Clark said. “The more people you can get to use this app, suddenly they start to put together whole days or weeks to explore the whole county or region.”

The app has 10,000 active users so far, according to VisitNCFarms.com. Clark said there are eight local entities that have become “assets” on the app so far. Those include The Berry Patch, the Longleaf Lodge in Hoffman, the Rankin Museum and John’s Farm in Mangum. The goal is to reach 25 local assets, which is the limit at the current level of funding, Clark said.

The Richmond County Tourism Development Authority has given the Cooperative Extension a $3,000 grant to cover the buy-in fee for the app, which will last for three years of the service.

Clark said that while there may not being a lot going on in terms of agritourism in December, when the county goes live, signing up early will allow assets time to familiarize themselves with how it works and plan their marketing strategy on the app.

For more information, call Clark at 910-997-8255 or email her at [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]