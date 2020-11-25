Rockingham man charged with attempted first-degree murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a man with attempted first-degree murder and several other felony offenses.

Bishop Cillou David, 19, of Aleo 7th Street, is charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, breaking and/or entering with intent to terrorize and/or injure and assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and one misdemeanor count each of first-degree trespassing, assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 26 and 27, David allegedly broke into a residence on Cauthen Drive intending to terrorize and injure the occupant of the building, according to court documents.

He allegedly remained in the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim with a baseball bat, hitting him in the mouth and inflicting serious injuries that required stitches and staples, according to warrants.

On Nov. 6, David allegedly, after premeditation and deliberation, attempted to kill a male and female victim with a handgun.

David was arrested Nov. 13 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond for the attempted first-degree murder charge, a $5,000 secured bond for the misdemeanor assault charges and a $12,500 secured bond for the breaking and/or entering and trespassing charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Dec. 3 for the attempted first-degree murder, breaking and/or entering and trespassing charges and on Dec. 4 for the misdemeanor assault charges.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that David has no past convictions in the state of North Carolina as an adult.

Reach Neel Madhavan