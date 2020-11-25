Dawkins officially named to Board of Commissioners

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners has formally accepted Ben Moss’s resignation and approved the local Republican Party’s nomination of Justin Dawkins to serve out the remainder of Moss’s term.

Both votes were unanimous, though Commissioner Don Bryant was absent for medical reasons. Moss, a Republican, has been elected to represent North Carolina House District 66 after 10 years on the Board of Commissioners. Moss sent a letter of resignation to the county on Monday to allow his replacement to begin their term on the Board at the same time as the other new commissioners.

During the special meeting Wednesday morning, Kenneth Robinette, the out-going chair of the Board, thanked Jimmy Capps for his service to the county as he prepares to leave as well. In all, there will be four new faces on the board come January, all Republicans: Jeff Smart, Toni Maples, Andy Grooms and now Dawkins.

Dawkins is currently the director of operations for the von Drehle Corporation. For about 15 years, he has worked in various capacities for manufacturing companies ranging from engineering to leading operations.

In a statement following his nomination, Dawkins said he is “excited and humbled” by the opportunity to serve on the board.

“I appreciate the progress and growth that the current and former Commissioners have been part of in the recent past,” Dawkins said. “I look forward to building off of their accomplishments by continuing Richmond County’s strong recent track record of economic development.

“Improving relationships between the county and municipalities is something that I feel strongly about, as only by working together can we move forward to a better future for all,” he continued.

Dawkins will come up for reelection in 2022.

Dawkins serves on several local and state boards. He’s an active member of the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Environmental Policy Committee, this year he was elected to the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, he’s part of von Drehle’s staff that volunteers with Richmond County Special Olympics and is on the Special Olympics planning committee. He is also the treasurer for the Rockingham Masonic Lodge 495.