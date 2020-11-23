Recount ends with one new vote, results unchanged

ROCKINGHAM — Only one vote was added to the total after the Richmond County Board of Elections’s recount on Monday, leaving the results unchanged, according to the unofficial results of the recount.

The results will be officially certified Tuesday morning. The recount sought to resolve the votes in the statewide race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court between Cheri Beasley (D) and challenger Paul Newby (R) and the local race for Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

There was no change in the local results for the Beasley-Newby race. In the commissioners race, Democrat Michael Legrand gained one vote on Republican Andy Grooms, who led by 84 votes after the ballots had been canvassed Nov. 13. After the recount Monday, Legrand cut his deficit by one vote to 83, based on the unofficial results.

Travis Parks with the Board of Elections said that this new vote was likely found due to a difference in the way the machine read the ballot.

“It’s hard to tell why the vote was missed originally,” Parks said.

Grooms finished with 7,995 votes, while Legrand finished with 7,912. The board will meet to certify these results at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Elections Director Connie Kelly said Monday that “thankfully” there were no other issues with the votes discovered during the recount. She was initially concerned that the recount could take two full days, but it was completed by about 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

With Grooms holding his position, the Board of Commissioners will have four new members in January. Out go long-time chair and vice-chair, Kenneth Robinette and John Garner, and incumbent Jimmy Capps. In come Jeff Smart, Toni Maples and Grooms — all Republicans.

The Board will vote on the local Republican Party’s nominee to fill Ben Moss’s seat this week. Moss has been elected to represent North Carolina House District 66.