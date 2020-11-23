Moss resigns from county board as he heads to NC House

“I have concluded that it is best that I resign, effective immediately, so that a replacement can be named and approved in order to begin their term of office along with the newly elected members.” — Ben Moss, House District 66 Rep.

ROCKINGHAM — Ben Moss, who has been elected to represent North Carolina House District 66, resigned from his seat on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Monday to allow his replacement to begin office at the same time as the other new board members.

Moss, a Republican, has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2010 and was halfway through his third term when he was elected to serve in the House, defeating incumbent Scott Brewer. There were three seats up for grabs on the Board this election cycle, and Moss’s win meant that another seat would be open, to be filled by a nominee put forward by the local Republican Party.

In a letter addressed to Kenneth Robinette, the out-going chair of the Board of Commissioners, Moss said it’s been an “honor and a privilege to serve the people of Richmond County.”

“Teddy Roosevelt once said that it is a pleasure to work hard at work worth doing. Work worth doing is a fitting way to describe my ten years of service as a Richmond County Commissioner,” Moss wrote. “I am immensely proud of the progress that the Board has made during my time of service, but I have concluded that it is best that I resign, effective immediately, so that a replacement can be named and approved in order to begin their term of office along with the newly elected members.”

Jerry Austin, chair of the Richmond County Republican Party and director of public works, said the party has selected a nominee but is waiting to send the name to the Board until after the county finishes its recount of the 2020 results. As of the current count, the three available seats on the Board will be filled by Republicans Jeff Smart, Toni Maples and Andy Grooms.

Grooms is tailed closely by Democrat Michael Legrand, who called for a recount last week. The recount is not yet completed as of press time Monday.

Austin said in a text that the Board of Commissioners will have 48 hours to schedule a meeting to vote on the Republican Party’s nominee. That nominee will serve the remainder of Moss’s term, which will end in 2022, and then will be able to run for reelection to a full term.

“I know that I am leaving the Board in capable hands, and I am excited to see what great things they will accomplish in the future,” Moss continued in his letter.