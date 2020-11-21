FirstHealth study shows many wrongly assume they have COVID-19 antibodies

Arnoczy Daily Journal file photo FirstHealth’s study of COVID-19 prevalence showed that many people assume they have COVID-19 antibodies when they do not.

ROCKINGHAM — A COVID-19 prevalence study by FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond back in August found that while many people assume they’ve already had the virus, and thus think they are less vulnerable to catching it again, very few actually have been sick.

For the Richmond County study, 380 people participated. The study was two-part: a questionnaire about the person’s beliefs about the virus and getting their blood drawn to test for antibodies. Each person found whether they were positive or not for antibodies along with the many caveats that go along with that: science still isn’t settled on how people develop these COVID-19 antibodies, how long they stay in your system and whether or not those antibodies prevent future infections, according to Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, FirstHealth’s infectious diseases expert.

While the spread of COVID-19 in August was far less than it is now, the hospital’s findings revealed how people think about the virus compared to how broad the actual spread of it is.

The results for Richmond County were consistent with the hospital chain’s studies in other counties, based on the initial findings. Of the 380 people tested, 40% expected to be positive for antibodies but only 6% were actually positive. Five percent of this sample population had already had a known positive test result.

Arnoczy said this discrepancy was “not entirely surprising” because of how the study was designed, which she suggested was more likely to attract participants who already thought they had antibodies rather than a truly random sample. But the goal of the study was not so much to get a perfect reading on how much the virus had spread: it was to show those that think they have already had it and therefore less likely to catch it again are more likely wrong, driving home the need to continue to for them to keep their guard up.

“We’ve been hearing about COVID-19 since February, everybody’s sick of it,” Arnoczy said, “and it’s normal to think, ‘I’ve already had it so I’m probably fine,’ but we haven’t. We’re still vulnerable.”

Across the four other counties that FirstHealth conducted this study in — Richmond, Moore, Montgomery and Hoke — more than 30% of participants thought they would be positive for antibodies but only between 6-9% were positive.

“We gave (their test results) back to the individuals to say, ‘With this test, you weren’t positive so don’t use this as a false sense of security,’” Arnoczy said. “We’re concerned you’re still vulnerable, so wear your mask, wash your hands, limit exposures, do the right things.”

The study also was helpful in reassuring FirstHealth staff that wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) works. For both hospital staff in the entire FirstHealth system and staff that worked in the ER and COVID-19 units, the antibody positive rate was between 2-3%, according to Arnoczy.

“For us it was very reassuring to be able to tell our employees, ‘PPE works,’” she said. “If we follow our policies we are protecting ourselves, we are able to provide good care but still protect our people.”

Arnoczy said the idea for the study came to her when she kept hearing people in the medical profession saying that they thought they’d already had the virus, but she would always tell them they likely hadn’t if they’d been wearing PPE. For Arnoczy’s part, she tested negative for antibodies despite haven’t been working with COVID-19 patients since March.

The full report on this study will not be released until FirstHealth is able to hold events in Randolph and Lee counties, which may be pushed back to early 2021, according to Arnoczy.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]