Hamlet man facing 11 felony drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued 11 felony drug charges against a Hamlet man.

Gene Lewis Knight, 39, of Myers Lane, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance; two felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance.

On Sept. 16, Knight allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, while maintaining a green and white trailer used for keeping and selling methamphetamine, according to court documents.

On Sept. 24, he allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, while keeping the same green and white trailer for selling methamphetamine.

Finally, warrants show that on Nov. 5, Knight allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and 1.8 grams of marijuana.

Knight was arrested on Nov. 5 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond for all the charges. He appeared in Richmond County District Court on Thursday and his case was continued until Jan. 7.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Knight has past convictions for misdemeanor communicating threats from 2017 in Richmond County and misdemeanor larceny from 2011 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.