Teachers paint mural to inspire students

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Schools

The staff of Rockingham Middle School painted this mural at the school reading “Aim High DREAM BIG.” Teachers volunteered before and after school, as well as on their lunch breaks to paint.

“It was the perfect anxiety reducer, bonding exercise, and social emotional exercise the teachers needed,” said Principal Dr. Theresa Gardner. “It wasn’t about the number of people working on it at the time (very limited due to space/social distancing, etc). It was more about the idea that everyone took about 30 minutes out of their day to commit to a project that benefitted the entire school.”