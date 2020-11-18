Rockingham man facing 15 felony drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with 15 felony drug offenses.

Darien Armando Harrington, 41, of Garrett Street, is charged with three felony counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and two felony counts each of selling a Schedule I controlled substance; delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

On Aug. 21, Harrington allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.5 grams of crack cocaine from a room at the Days Inn by Wyndham Rockingham on West Broad Avenue, according to court documents. On Aug. 27, he allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.2 grams of crack cocaine and 0.5 grams of heroin from the same hotel room at the Days Inn. Again, on Aug. 28, Harrington allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.6 grams of heroin from the same Days Inn hotel room, according to warrants.

Harrington was arrested Nov. 5 and was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond, but is currently out on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court Thursday morning.

Court documents show that Harrington is currently on probation for two prior felony drug convictions from April 2018 in Richmond County.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Harrington also has past convictions for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony “crime against nature” from 2006 in Richmond County, for which he served about 4 ½ months in prison.

