FirstHealth: Don’t ‘let your guard down’ on COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, and the entire FirstHealth system, has seen a higher number of COVID-19-positive patients over the last month than at any point in the pandemic, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Over the last four weeks, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 14, Richmond County has seen its weekly average of new COVID-19 cases increase to 81.75 per week after being at 73.8 over the previous six weeks. The week ending Oct. 24 was the worst so far with 118 new cases, but the next week dropped down to 57. The daily average of new cases over the previous four weeks has been 14.9.

On Monday, Richmond County shattered its previous record of 42 new cases in a single day with 52 new cases reported, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

“While hospital capacity is sufficient, we encourage our community to not let their guard down,” said Emily Sloan, public relations director for FirstHealth.

Sloan said the community “must refocus” on practicing the three things proven to help slow the spread of the virus: wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.

“Wearing a mask is a simple, yet critical, way we can support each other and those on the frontlines in fighting COVID-19,” she continued. “With the holidays approaching, FirstHealth encourages the community to follow the guidelines provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to stay safe while celebrating.”

FirstHealth has been able to stay stocked up on PPE and their utilization practices will allow them to continue to conserve it going forward, according to Sloan.

As of Tuesday afternoon, FirstHealth’s locations are treating 31 patients with COVID-19, which makes up 8.3% of their total patients. Sloan was unable to provide a timeline of hospital bed usage by press time Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has classified Richmond County in the second-highest category (out of three categories) of COVID-19 spread among counties in the state. The three categories are significant community spread (yellow), substantial community spread (orange) where Richmond County is currently, and critical community spread (red).

These classifications are based on three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county. In order to be orange, a county must have between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days along with a percent positive rate of between 8-10%, and see a “moderate” impact on county hospitals.

The state lists Richmond County’s 14-day case rate at 392.6 per 100,000 people, with a 14-day percent positive rate of 8.4% and moderate impact to the hospital. The nearest critical county (red) is Hoke County.

The state’s recommendations for Richmond County, as an orange county, include: public officials should meet with state officials to discuss plans to mitigate spread, expand no-cost testing to residents prior to holiday travel, increase availability of non-congregate housing, increase messaging on the risk of the disease for older individuals and in all age groups of people with serious medical conditions, adopt ordinances that allow for civil penalties for enforcement of statewide restrictions, increase enforcement of mass gathering limits, consider local ordinances to end alcohol sales for onsite consumption at an earlier time, and consider local ordinances to add restrictions to public-facing businesses.

