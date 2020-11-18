Part of Hinson Lake to close for ongoing renovations

The Rotary Lodge at Hinson Lake has been re-painted. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — A portion of Hinson Lake will be closed while the area undergoes further renovations.

The closure will begin Nov. 30 with access to Hinson Lake Road, the Rotary Lodge parking lot, the boat ramp and docks, and the northern portion of the walking trail being limited. These areas are expected to reopen on Dec. 4. The south side of the lake, including the disc golf course and that portion of the walking trail, will remain open and will be accessible via Crow Run.

The City of Rockingham entered a partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission in September to complete a number of projects at the popular recreation spot. Those planned improvements included refurbishing the fishing pier, removing the existing docks and install new floating docks, installing a new boat ramp with improved grade and length, refurbishing the Leath Footbridge, installing new interpretive nature signs and new trash cans throughout, installing hard-surface tee pads for the disc golf course and repainting the Rotary Lodge.

Since work began, the fishing pier has been reconstructed, all nature interpretative signs have been replaced, added a total of 19 new trash cans to both replace old ones and add them to new locations, and the Rotary Lodge has been re-painted, according to Assistant City Manager John Massey.

“The feedback on the improvements has all been positive,” Massey said. “I can’t say that we’ve seen increased activity just because of the recent improvements. We’ve seen increased activity over the last 6-8 months because of the pandemic.”

Hinson Lake opened in 2007, and City Manager Monty Crump said it has not undergone any significant upgrades since opening. Rockingham has a 25-year lease with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission at no cost that allows the city to have exclusive use of the property in exchange for preservation of the wildlife area, according to Crump, who is also the vice chair of the Commission.

“We have been evaluating some of these improvements and maintenance needs for a while and the deciding factor to move forward now was driven by the significant increase in public use of this facility both overtime and especially (since) COVID-19,” Crump said when these projects were announced in September. “Hinson Lake has proven to be a win-win for the city, our residents and the Wildlife Commission.”

The painting of the lodge will cost about $6,700, and $900 for the new signage, according to Crump. The tee box construction will be done with leftover materials and use in-house staff. Crump said the footbridge improvements’ cost will vary based on the extent of needed repairs, and the cost of the garbage cans that are suitable for long-term outdoor use that will be spread out over the 211-acre site will cost $8,300.

The Commission will cover the $25,000 to $30,000 cost of the upgrades to the fishing pier, docks and boat ramps, according to Crump.

