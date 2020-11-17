Bishop releases video of polling location, county says they ‘don’t show whole story’

“I can guarantee you I’m going to pursue this on behalf of all those voters in North Carolina who want to know that their elections process has integritiy” - Congressman Dan Bishop

WADESBORO — Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) continued his effort to fight voting irregularities in Anson County on Friday by appearing at a meeting of local Board of Elections where they finalized the vote totals for the 2020 election.

Bishop expressed his concern about the incident reports alleging many different violations of state elections law and the board’s handling of those reports. He said he is ready to take further legal action after reviewing video footage from inside the Board of Elections taken during early voting which he claims shows improper action taken by county poll workers, as well as several members of political campaigns.

On his campaign website, Bishop posted a 7-minute video, entitled “Caught on Tape: Illegal Voting in North Carolina” showing 11 alleged instances of a campaign member accompanying voters inside. This title is misleading because the videos do not show, nor purport to show, any illegal act by any voter. Rather, the video focuses on the actions of these campaign members, one of whom is apparently John Montgomery, the husband of Democratic candidate for Register of Deeds, Dannie Montgomery.

County Attorney Scott Forbes told the Anson Record following Bishop’s appearance at the board meeting that these videos “do not show the whole story.”

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, 16 incident reports were filed by election observers and others that either pointed to John Montgomery’s actions individually or addressed actions by others in which he was involved. These reports allege that he and other campaign members violated North Carolina General Statute 163-166.9 which states that any registered voter qualified to vote in the election is “entitled to assistance with entering and exiting the voting booth and in preparing ballots” from the voter’s spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter or son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.

The statute additionally requires that a qualified voter receiving assistance must request permission from the chief judge and identify who will be helping them. In Anson County, Sherry Melton is the chief judge granting those voters permission for assistance.

For example, on Sunday, Oct. 25, an observer reported seeing Montgomery asking an older gentleman to pick-up a Democratic sample ballot. Montgomery then allegedly proceeded to ask the gentleman if he needed help to vote, then accompanied him inside the polling location and filled out the circles on the ballot. Several more reports around the same time were filed regarding both John and candidate Dannie Montgomery. The report relating to Dannie alleges she went with the voter through the drive-thru voting site and filled out the bubbles for that voter.

Following the release of these videos, Forbes does not believe what Bishop is claiming to be true.

“Those videos show a person coming in to help,” Forbes said. “Those videos do not show the entire story. Those videos show a person walking in the door. They do not show a voter actually interacting with the judge. That is off the camera and off the video.”

When a voter goes up to the window inside the Wadesboro polling location, they speak with employees to receive his or her ballot, but from the camera’s angle, you are not able to see the employee or who is inside the window.

“It is my understanding that the voters in question presented themselves to the window and asked to receive help,” Forbes said. “There is one main person Mr. Bishop seems to be concerned with, that is Mr. John Montgomery. It appears, from the limited footage I have seen, that John Montgomery is entering the building and is helping people vote to the extent it appears he is actually filling out a ballot for someone.”

Melton deferred questions about these incidents to Forbes. Asked on what basis Melton approved these voters for assistance, Forbes told the Anson Record he wasn’t sure.

Montgomery, in a statement to the Anson Record, said defended his actions, falsely stating that, “Election law enables anyone to assist any voter at their request to the Chief Judge.”

The North Carolina State Board of Elections further explained in a press release, “Any voter, regardless of whether they have a disability, may receive assistance from a near relative” — as opposed to “anyone” — and that “(a)ssistants are prohibited from persuading or inducing any voter to cast a vote in any particular way or to vote for any particular candidate.”

Bishop decried “rampant illegal voting practices during early voting.” According to Bishop, it is not just related to one race or one person. He claims the videos show “three activists in the polling site at the same time helping voters.”

“Over the course of about 15 minutes, there were four partisan individuals inside the polling place,” Bishop said. “And we’ve only begun to dig through the video that is available.”

Bishop argues that the videos show appropriate action was not taken to allow voting assistance and that voters requesting help do not appear to be disabled.

“It is clear from the evidence that is on videotape, that officials here, both the director and other elections staff and this board, have flouted their responsibilities to seek to it so that assistance to voters is provided only in accordance with the law,” Bishop told the board.