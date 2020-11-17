Jail employee, Hamlet woman charged with providing drugs to inmate

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a former jail employee and a Hamlet woman with providing drugs to an inmate at the Richmond County Jail.

Brandon Lee Fields, 27, of Longleaf Lane in Hamlet, and Deborah Willett Hardy, 60 of Palmer Wright Drive in Hamlet, are both charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or manufacture a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.

Fields is also charged with one felony count of providing contraband to an inmate.

Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge said Fields was fired from the sheriff’s office prior to his arrest. His personnel file shows the reasoning for this firing by Sheriff James Clemmons was for “gross misconduct.” This firing and arrest comes less than two months since he was hired. Fields was hired as a jail security officer on Sept. 23.

On Nov. 11, Fields and Hardy allegedly possessed 0.4 grams of Suboxone sublingual film and 0.1 grams heroin in the Richmond County Jail with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute it, according to court documents.

Fields allegedly provided the drugs to an inmate in the jail, court documents indicated.

Gulledge said that Hardy was “making the drops” of the drugs for Fields.

Fields was arrested Nov. 11 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Hardy was arrested Nov. 12 and was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond, but is currently out on bail. They are both scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Dec. 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Fields has past convictions for misdemeanor charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny in 2019 in Guilford County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Hardy has a past conviction for felony common law robbery from 1993 in Scotland County, for which she was sentenced to probation.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.