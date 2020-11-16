Lee Freeman and others loads boxes filled with empty holiday-themed shoeboxes ready to pack with donated items at First Baptist Church in Ellerbe Sunday evening.

ROCKINGHAM — Samaritan’s Purse started taking donations for Operation Christmas Child Sunday evening at First Baptist Church in Ellerbe.

Samaritan’s Purse is a national nonprofit program that collect items to pack into holiday-themed shoeboxes, which are then shipped and given to impoverished children in more than 100 countries around the world.

Local organizer Elsie Freeman said in Richmond County alone, they were able to pack more than 2,000 shoeboxes last year to give to kids. She added that for this year they have 2,048 preprinted boxes ready to pack with donated items for children.

For girls, they are looking for items like dolls, stuffed animals, backpacks, personal care and hygiene items and school supplies. For boys, there looking for balls, toy trucks or boats, stuffed animals, backpacks, personal care and hygiene items and school supplies.

They are accepting donations every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday Nov. 22. If these times do not work for you, call Freeman at (910)-817-4720.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or nmadhavan@www.yourdailyjournal.com. Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.