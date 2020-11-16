A ‘thank you’ for those who served

The band at Place of Grace kicks off the veterans ceremony by singing the national anthem. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM – Place of Grace held its “Pins and Bibles for Veterans” event Saturday as part of its observance of Veteran’s Day.

Reverend Tim Watson and Pastor Gary Richardson handed out Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemorative pins and certificates of honor to Vietnam veterans in attendance, and had Bibles available for anyone who has served in the armed forces.

“My goal is to find any veterans anywhere, to find out what their problem is,” Watson said. “Sometimes it’s a veteran who’s in the VA hospital in the long-term care unit – you try to make them feel better with a birthday card or Christmas package or something to show that they are still remembered.”

Watson said Saturday’s event is just one of many. He added that he carries around a “pocketful” of the Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemorative pins so that he can give them out if he sees a Vietnam veteran out in public, wearing their veteran’s hat or other veteran’s insignia.

“I hand them their pin and tell them, ‘thanks for your service,’” Watson said. “And I see these huge men that probably haven’t cried since they came home from Vietnam, with tears running down their face. I run into them almost every day.”

Raymond Taylor, who served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, an infantry combat team of the U.S. Army in Vietnam, was honored during the ceremony.

He broke down emotionally while telling a story about an ambush where a fellow soldier, who was just 18 years old, had their leg blown off by a booby trap.

“I thank the Lord for watching over me, I thank him for having the opportunity to go to Vietnam. I don’t want to do it again, but I wouldn’t take anything for the experience. But, if I had to, to fight for my country, I would go again, I would go today.”

Taylor then presented a certificate of honor to Mary O’Neil, who served in the 27th Security Police Squadron of the U.S Air Force from 1986-1992.

“It was my honor,” she said. “My only regret is that I did not retire, but if they called me again, I’d go.”

