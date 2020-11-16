Legrand calls for recount in race for county commissioner

Legrand

ROCKINGHAM — Democratic candidate for Richmond County Board of Commissioners Michael Legrand called for a recount Monday following his close finish behind Republican Andy Grooms for a seat on the board.

As of the end of Election Day, Grooms was in third behind fellow Republicans Jeff Smart and Toni Maples — both of whom have secured their seats on the board — with Legrand 107 votes behind him. Democratic incumbent Jimmy Capps was 27 votes behind Legrand and 134 behind Grooms.

After the votes had been fully canvassed Friday, Legrand cut his deficit by 23 votes. Because he was within 1% of the total votes behind Grooms, Legrand was within his rights to call for a recount, which had to be done by 5 p.m. on Monday. Elections Director Connie Kelly told the Daily Journal last week that a recount could take about two days to complete.

Kelly said in a text Monday that the local Board of Elections is waiting on the state to finalize their counts to see if there’s a statewide recount before scheduling the start of the local recount. This is to make sure that the board doesn’t do two recounts when they could do them at the same time.

Jerry Austin, chair of the Richmond County Republican Party, had planned on Monday to announce who the party would appoint to fill Ben Moss’s former commissioner seat following his win in the race for House District 66, but now they will wait until after the recount.

The race between Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (D) and challenger Paul Newby (R) is tight, and the lead has flipped since the weekend. Newby currently leads by 342 in an election in which nearly 5.4 million votes were cast, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The Associated Press reported that Newby overtook Beasley when the Washington County Board of Elections amended the results of its mail-in absentee balloting after mistakenly creating two records for each mail-in vote.

