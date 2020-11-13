Votes finalized, winners unchanged

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Elections on Friday finalized the vote totals of the election with only slight fluctuations compared to where they were on Election Day, and the standings in the local races remained unchanged.

There were 59 late absentee ballots that came in after Election Day but which were postmarked on, or prior to, Nov. 3 and were thus accepted. In the race for Richmond County Board of Commissioner, three candidates — Andy Grooms (R), Michael Legrand (D) and incumbent Jimmy Capps (D) — finished within 122 votes of each other in the final count, with Legrand and Capps reducing their deficits by 23 and 12 votes, respectively.

Because he is within one percentage point of Grooms, who holds the third available seat on the Board of Commissioners currently, Legrand can call for a recount by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Legrand said in a text Friday that he “may” call for a recount, but that he “hasn’t given it much thought” due to a loss in his family this week.

Commissioner candidates Jeff Smart (R) and Toni Maples (R) have secured themselves seats on the Board of Commissioners. With former Commissioner Ben Moss’s win in the race for House District 66 over incumbent Scott Brewer (D), there is a fourth open seat. This open seat will be filled by someone appointed by the local Republican Party’s Executive Committee.

Jerry Austin, chair of the Richmond County Republican Party, told the Daily Journal this week that they will not announce their appointee until after the possibility of a recount expires at 5 p.m. on the 16th.

The Board of Elections denied three votes on Friday. One was an absentee ballot that was apparently delivered to the wrong county and thus didn’t reach Richmond County in time, and the other two were provisional ballots that were disqualified because the voters did not provide adequate identification by Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here are the final counts in the Board of Commissioners race, along with their increases from their Election Day totals in parentheses:

• Smart (R) – 10,843 (+67)

• Maples (R) – 8,581 (+46)

• Grooms (R) – 7,995 (+46)

• Legrand (D) – 7,911 (+69)

• Capps (D) – 7,873 (+58)

• Brower (D) – 5,611 (+48)

