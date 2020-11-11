Hamlet approves resolution calling for public hearing on industry’s permit application

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution calling on the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to hold a public hearing on International Tie Disposal’s application for a synthetic minor permit.

The Weddington, North Carolina-based company submitted an application for a synthetic minor construction permit on Sept. 15 that would authorize the development of a biochar production site at 174 Marks Creek Church Rd., which is outside of Hamlet’s city limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction. This site is within 2,500 feet of Hamlet’s water source which serves more than 10,000 residents.

Because the application is for a synthetic minor permit, a public hearing is not required but it is at the discretion of the Department of Environment Quality whether one is held, according to City Manager Matt Christian. The City of Hamlet argues in the resolution that there is “significant public interest” in this permit application because of the risk to the surrounding environment and community members.

“The Hamlet City Council believes there are too many unanswered questions and uncertainties regarding the pyrolysis process, including but not limited to how pollutants created in the process will be trapped and contained on site,” the resolution reads.

Christian said he wants to ensure a “public process” on International Tie Disposal’s path to a site in the area. If approved, the company hopes to begin construction next spring. Christian added that he believes it is “meaningful for the City Council to request this of DEQ because of the impact it will have” on the city’s assets due to the potential site’s proximity.

“I think it’s reasonable to get meaningful public input before this permit is approved,” Christian said.

This site would receive untreated lumber and creosote-treated railroad ties by rail or truck, shred this down and load it into kilns to undergo pyrolysis. The initial draft permit stated that there would be a total of 426 kilns on site, and only 160 would be operational per day, but Basil Polivka Jr. said in an email that that has since changed, and there would only be 160 kilns on site.

Under the conditions of the synthetic minor permit application, the company would limit its emissions of nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide to less than 100 tons per year and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) to less than the 10 tons per year threshold for individual HAP and 25 tons per year for combined HAP.

“The proposed project will not trigger Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permitting requirements, as the emissions from the proposed project are less than the 250 (tons per year) PSD major source threshold,” reads the executive summary of the project.

Polivka Jr., who is serving as director of pyrolysis implementation for this site, and his father, Andrew Basil Polivka, CEO of Polivka International, met with about a dozen residents whose properties are adjacent or nearby the proposed site on Oct. 28 to answer their concerns — and Christian was also in attendance. The property the site would sit on was rezoned to Heavy Industrial last month following a 4-2 vote by the Board of Commissioners. During that hearing, residents expressed concerns about this type of industry coming to the area.

Those residents’ main concerns when talking to the Polivkas were: chemical runoff into the water supply, dust in the air, and the noise produced by the industrial facility. Polivka Jr. said after this meeting with the neighbors that addressing the dust and sound concerns are “within our budget to deal with, to mitigate.” On the water concerns, mainly stemming from the likelihood of extensive runoff from the stacks of railroad ties, the Polivkas told the residents that they would have a mat under the railroad ties to catch the runoff, but the residents were skeptical of this solution.

Polivka Jr. has since provided additional data to the residents, which will be explained in a future issue of the Daily Journal.

Hope Norton, one of the more outspoken residents who live adjacent to the potential future property, argued to the Polivkas on Oct. 28 that their way of life could be threatened by another industry moving to the area.

“Right now, Enviva is not running. When they’re running their shredder a mile away you can hear it in the middle of the night, you can lay in your bed at night and hear it running,” Norton said at the time, when it happened to be peaceful outside. “Right now is one of the rare times they’re not running, and if you just listen — this is what we moved here for. You can’t buy that, people are leaving the city to come to this so that’s why for us — yes it’s pollution, it’s just everything. It’s the noise, it’s the runoff, it’s the whole thing because this is a way of life and we don’t want to lose that.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen, at the end of the meeting Tuesday, thanked Mayor Bill Bayless for his leadership for bringing the resolution up for consideration by the Council.

“Far too many times rural America has to deal with these things because they are rural and poor,” McQueen said. “We don’t need to let the grass grow under our feet on this, we need to put pressure and do all we can when we can to make sure this does not happen this close to our water source.”

Councilman Maurice Stuart additionally emphasized the need for the resolution on this public hearing, saying this issue isn’t “something we want to lay down on.”

