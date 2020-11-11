A ‘win-win’: Rockingham approves $4.6M for Crown Pointe renovations

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to release $4,650,000 in multifamily housing revenue bonds requested by a developer in order to finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of Crown Pointe Apartments.

That $4,650,000 is part of a combined $53,500,000 in revenue bonds requested by Vitus Group in order to rehabilitate Crown Pointe as well as seven other affordable housing apartment complexes throughout North Carolina. Vitus will use low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt multifamily housing bonds to refinance and renovate those properties.

Burlington Housing Authority is tasked with issuing the requested bonds as the conduit for the entire portfolio of properties, working in cooperation with Rockingham Housing Authority and others. State law allows housing authorities to cooperate with one another to issue multifamily housing bonds for affordable housing projects.

“You may ask, why Burlington?” Eric Pristell, an attorney representing Burlington Housing Authority, told City Council on Tuesday. “The answer is Burlington has experience in issuing tax-exempt bonds to where projects are located.”

Neither the city of Rockingham nor the Rockingham Housing Authority faces any liability in connection with the deal, according to Pristell.

Crown Pointe is located at 1253 Cauthen Dr. and includes 50 affordable housing units. Vitus proposed to spend about $45,000 per unit to make “substantial interior and exterior renovations.” Those renovations include kitchen and bath remodels, new flooring, new LED fixtures, HVAC systems and water heaters, siding, roofing and ADA compliance work.

Pristell said Vitus wants to close the deal by the end of the year and begin construction in January or February. He said the renovation process will take between 15 and 18 months. The rehabilitation will happen in phases, so no residents will be displaced at any point because of the project.

Before approving the resolution, City Council needed to hold a public hearing. No one came forward to speak during the hearing.

“They (Vitus) are very excited about the project,” Pristell said. “We think it’s a win-win not only for the developer, but also for the Rockingham community.”

Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson asked if local construction crews would be hired for the renovation project. Pristell wasn’t sure, and he said he’d follow up and let Assistant City Manager John Massey know once he had an answer.

In other business, City Council approved an ordinance to re-adopt the city’s Unified Development Ordinance with revisions incorporated as required by Senate Bill 335, which, according to a supporting document, is the “first major recodification and modernization of city and county development regulations since 1905.” Major policy changes in the bill were “generally avoided.”

“The new legislation consolidates city and county statutes, reorganizes statutes into a much more logical, coherent document, and incorporates census reforms and established legal precedents,” the document reads.

Council also approved a resolution to adopt a Title VI Policy for the city to prohibit discrimination in programs, services and activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“We received notice from the North Carolina Department of Transportation that in order to remain eligible for any type of federal funds through them, that we had to have a valid Title VI policy,” Massey said. “Even though our personnel ordinance references compliance in a number of places with Title VI, they did not deem that to be a suitable policy.”

City Manager Monty Crump said Rockingham Public Works Director Richard Haugen is set to retire soon, and he has a promising candidate in line to fill that position. Crump said he expects to officially announce the new hire by the end of this week.

