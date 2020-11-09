Victim of UTV accident flown to trauma center

Photo courtesy of Cordova Fire & Rescue

At approximately 1:56 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, Cordova Fire & Rescue, along with FirstHealth Richmond EMS responded to an accident involving a UTV on the hunting lands. Fire fighters deployed their ATV’s along with a stokes trailer to transport the victim from the wooded area, according to CFR. The patient was then transferred to paramedics with FirstHealth who treated and transported the victim to the landing zone, where Air Care was waiting for their arrival. The patient was flown to a trauma center and all units were clear at 2:57 p.m. Also assisting with the incident were members with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.