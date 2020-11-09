VIDEO: Richmond County celebrates Veteran’s Day with ceremony, parachute jump

Carlton Hawkins (left) and David Williams of American Legion Post 147 deliver the invocation during the Veteran’s Day program at Veteran’s Memorial Park Saturday morning. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — This weekend, Richmond County remembered and honored those who have served and those who have given their lives in service to the United States.

The ceremony was split between Saturday and Sunday mornings at Veterans Memorial Park across from the VFW Post 4203 building in Rockingham.

“Richmond County veterans observe Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day every year,” said Carlton Hawkins of American Legion Post 147. “Most of the time, the program is similar to (Saturday’s) program right here in our Veteran’s Memorial Park. The VFW keeps it up, but we all use it. It’s the observance of the holiday, Veteran’s Day, and Memorial Day – observed for the ones that didn’t make it home.”

The proceedings were limited to encourage social distancing and minimize congregation amongst the attendees, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sgt. William Lunceford, who just returned from his fourth tour in the Middle East after his return was delayed six months due to COVID-19, was presented with the Hometown Hero Award by the city of Rockingham for his service.

“I feel very privileged to have received such an honor,” Lunceford told the Daily Journal Saturday. “There’s been many other veterans that have done much greater things than I have, and most of them never receive anything. But, just to get something from a veteran’s organization means so much to me.”

Lunceford was emotional and began to break down while thanking Hawkins and the other veterans for choosing him for this honor.

“I’m not a big talker in public, and I don’t ever usually talk about myself,” Lunceford said. “There’s many other people, out here — you got Vietnam veterans, Korean veterans — that have put their life on the line and given a lot more to this country than I ever will.”

On Sunday morning, two members of the All-Veterans Team, based out of Raeford, performed a parachute jump from a helicopter, landing in a small clearing adjacent to the VFW Post 4203 building.

