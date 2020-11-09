Hamlet man facing kidnapping and robbery charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Hamlet man with kidnapping and robbery.

Da’Hyde Ky’Sheim Goodwin, 25, of Rosemont Avenue, is charged with one felony count each of felonious restraint, second degree kidnapping, common law robbery and breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.

On Oct. 26, Goodwin allegedly kidnapped and transported a female victim in her gold/tan 2013 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car against her will, according to court documents.

He also allegedly hit her in the face and threatened her by telling her that he would continue to assault her, court documents indicated.

Finally, Goodwin is accused of stealing the female victim’s cell phone and smart watch, and causing $200 of damage to her phone, watch and radio.

Goodwin was arrested October 30 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 16.

Per his conditions of release, should he make bail, Goodwin cannot have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim. He’s not permitted within 100 yards of the victim and he cannot possess any firearms.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Goodwin has no past convictions in the state of North Carolina.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.