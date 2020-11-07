Marchell Adams-David named Raleigh city manager

RALEIGH — Former Hamlet City Manager Marchell Adams-David has been named Raleigh’s new city manager, making her both the first female and the first African-American to hold that position for the capital city.

Adams-Davis left Hamlet in August 2014 to take a job as one of three assistant city managers in Raleigh, where she has served since. Raleigh’s previous city manager, Ruffin Hall, announced that he would be retiring at the end of the year in August.

“It is with humility and pride that I accept this challenging position and opportunity of a lifetime,” Adams-David said at a City Council meeting Wednesday, the News & Observer reported.

As Raleigh’s city manager, she will oversee 4,000 full-time staff and 3,000 part-time staff that span 20 departments. She will also be in charge of the city’s $1.01 billion budget this fiscal year, according to the News & Observer.

She served as city manager for Hamlet for 13 years and worked for the city for more than 20 years in other roles. The Richmond County NAACP honored Adams-David with the Humanitarian Award in her last year of office due to her “outstanding service to the community,” according to the Pee Dee Post. Among the accomplishments for which she was recognized for this award were the renovation of the Hamlet Depot and $20 million in grant funding which supported both Hamlet and Richmond County.

Adams-David navigated controversy towards the end of her service in Hamlet. The Daily Journal reported that she fired a popular police chief, John Haywood, amid a State Bureau of Investigation probe into the department’s handling of funds collected from selling seized vehicles to scrap yards.

She worked alongside current mayor, Bill Bayless, both when he was on the council and as mayor. Bayless said at the time that he hated to see her go.

“I came from humble beginnings,” David said of her upbringing prior to her departure from Hamlet in 2014. “I came from a family that taught me the importance of being true to yourself, being true to your word and upholding your family’s name. I tend to gauge my actions and reactions by ‘What would my grandparents think?’”