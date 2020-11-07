Community garden in need of support, has become ‘eyesore’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The community garden at Hitchcock Creek has become overgrown with weeds.

ROCKINGHAM — The community garden at Hitchcock Creek is at risk of being removed due to lack of interest, and the Richmond County Cooperative Extension is looking for interested gardeners to step in and help bring it back to life.

The community garden was started in the spring of 2014 thanks to a grant. Interest has waxed and waned, but recently the passing of several gardeners, along with the sudden passing of passionate booster Judy Cagle earlier this year, has caused it to become overgrown with weeds and other unsightly vegetation. Assistant City Manager John Massey described the garden as an “eyesore” and said in May that, without a plan to either use it or maintain it, the city intended to remove the raised beds and level the soil.

Cagle, who was in charge of signing up new gardeners, was in the process of coming up with a plan to improve the garden with Extension Director Paige Burns Clark before she passed.

“It’s been struggling for a while,” Clark said. “(Cagle’s passing) really took a lot of the momentum out of it.”

Clark added that the garden is “potentially great” for the community, but it requires participation. It hasn’t seen full utilization for about three years.

“Anybody thinking about getting involved, now is the time,” she said.

To reserve a plot, reach out to Clark at 910-997-8255 or email her at [email protected]

Clark said she wants to gauge what interest is out there in order to save it from being flattened. She said it would take five to six gardeners to have a strong garden.

There are no current plans to remove the garden.

“It’s not a good look to have it covered in weeds and I completely get that,” Clark said. “I understand (Massey’s) position totally.”

Clark said the garden likely needs new soil, but it would require the Extension finding money to fund it. Multiple factors contributed to the garden slipping into disrepair. For one, the heat in the summer lead to people staying away for extended periods, during which time the growth would get away from them. Gardeners have to maintain their own plots.

There was also the issue of “regular” theft from the plots that did produce, Clark said. It was so bad that someone was caught picking fruit from a garden with a grocery bag as if they were shopping, according to Clark.

“It’s really been death by a thousand cuts,” Clark said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]