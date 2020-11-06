Moss aims to ‘represent the whole district’

ROCKINGHAM — Once it became clear in the late hours of Election Day that he would emerge victorious in the race for the District 66 seat in the N.C. House, Ben Moss could finally breath a sigh of relief.

Sure, there was a celebration. His family embraced him, friends and acquaintances called Moss to congratulate him, and other politicians in Raleigh reached out as well. But once unofficial returns on Tuesday night indicated that Moss, a Republican, had received 59.93% of the votes across three counties in his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Scott Brewer, finding a way to “get back to a little normalcy” following the election cycle became a priority.

“Honestly, my wife, my kids and myself, we’re just glad that this election process is over, because it’s very challenging,” Moss said Thursday evening. “It’s very different than a local election.”

In seeking that normalcy, Moss has been spending time with his family since Election Day — things that weren’t always possible in the past few months as he balanced his campaign obligations with his duties as a Richmond County commissioner.

All the while, with his seat in the House locked in pending the state’s finalization of its election results, Moss has been ironing out his plans for when the House convenes in January. As he settles in to his new role in Raleigh, Moss said he wants to soak in as much knowledge as possible from his peers.

“It’s just going up there and getting acclimated to everything, and learning the ins and outs of how the House works,” Moss said. “Because there is a method to the madness, I’m sure.”

Moss served 2½ terms on the Board of Commissioners. Moss said he’s learned a lot about the specific needs of rural counties, and about the importance of advocating for those needs and communicating with local leaders. As the District 66 representative, Moss will represent Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties.

“We have needs from the state level, especially with incentives packages and bringing industries to certain areas,” Moss said of his district.

His plan to help grow local industry involves helping local community colleges expand their educational offerings.

“I really like the substation program we have out here at (Richmond Community College),” Moss said. “I like the (electrical) lineman program. There’s a need now for plumbers, electricians — there’s a lot of different needs that we have that would provide someone with a great career opportunity, and a way to provide for their family and themselves.

“But they just need the right tools, and to me the community college is a great asset we have in this district,” he continued. “We have some great ones in this district. You’ve got to make sure they stay funded, stay in contact with the representatives from each community college, keep the lines of communication open and visit some of the campuses.”

On the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moss said he will look for funding opportunities on the state and local levels.

“There’s a lot of funding out there that can assist small businesses, and people who have not been able to provide for themselves,” Moss said. “We’re in uncharted waters because of the COVID situation. We’ve never really been through anything like that before, and it’s a learning process. We’re learning as we go how to handle things and how to adjust, but we really need to try to find a way to help these small businesses. It breaks my heart to see someone with their door still closed.”

Moss has committed to representing the interests of everyone in his district, regardless of their party affiliation. He said building trust with Democrats, particularly those who didn’t vote for him in the election, won’t happen overnight.

“When you get to building bridges and repairing fences, sometimes it’ll take a little time,” Moss said. “I’ve had some Democrats reach out to me in the past few days, and we’ve discussed things and we’ve went over some of their concerns and ideas.

“I think once I get in there, get my feet wet and start doing the job, learning the ins and outs and trying my best to represent the district, I think they’ll see firsthand that the politics part is over. It’s time to represent the whole district.”

