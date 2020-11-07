Students honor cancer victims

Richmond Senior High School students walked around the track at Raider Stadium Friday night for a special “Pink Night” to honor and raise awareness for those with and impacted by cancer. A group of students painted and made banners that were hung around the stadium. They also set up luminaries, with glow sticks inside, adorned with the names of people affected by cancer aligned to say “Find A Cure” in the stands. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

