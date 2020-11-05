Hamlet man charged in assault and robbery

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued charges against a Hamlet man relating to a violent assault and robbery.

Clyde Wayne Butler Sr., 53, of North Street, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of communicating threats.

On Oct. 4, Butler allegedly used a shotgun to assault a female victim, intending to kill the alleged victim or cause serious injury, according to court documents.

Butler also allegedly used that shotgun to steal $1,000 from the female victim, stating verbally that he would kill her if she did not comply with his demand to transfer $1,000 by money transfer, court documents indicated.

Butler was arrested to Nov. 4 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 16.

Should he be released on bail, Butler is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to stay away from the alleged victim’s home, school, business or place of employment. He is also not allowed to possess any firearms

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Butler doesn’t have any convictions in the state of North Carolina.

