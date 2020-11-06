Rockingham Speedway slated to host racing event in March 2021

CARS Tour Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The CARS Tour announced Thursday evening that the Rockingham Speedway will be the site of its 2021 season opener on March 6, 2021.

The event will feature late model stock cars, according to the announcement. The CARS Tour schedule consists of 17 racing events running from March 6 to Oct. 16.

The most recent event to be held at the Rockingham Speedway was the “victory lap” for Richmond Senior High School graduating seniors back on June 12.

The CARS Tour features both super late models and late model stock cars competing on the same night at the same track, according to its website. Formed in the fall of 2014, the CARS Tour is the first series of its kind to host two premier divisions under the same banner, at the same track and as part of the same event.

Multiple attempts to contact the CARS Tour and an attempt to reach the Rockingham Speedway Thursday evening were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.