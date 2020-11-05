Parachute jump moved to Sunday

ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans Day ceremony will still be held at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, but because of a scheduling conflict the All Veterans Team meet-and-greet and parachute jump has been rescheduled to Sunday at 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, located across from the Veterans of Foreign Ward (VFW) building at 106 Old River Rd., will host a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday. That service will begin with a welcome from Carlton Hawkins, of American Legion Post 147, and an invocation from David Williams, both of American Legion Post 147. Ronald Wallace will sing the national anthem, Sgt. William Lunceford will take the stage to recognize senior living post commanders, and Charlie Tyler of AMVETS Post 316 will deliver a benediction. AMVETS Post 316 will conclude the service with a 21-gun salute.

The All Veterans Team, which is based out of Raeford, will be available for a meet and greet at the same location as Saturday’s service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. At 11:45 a.m., the team will perform a parachute jump.

“Although we are saddened to not have our usual ceremonies to honor our veterans, we are so excited to still have some special events to pay our respects the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary President Robin Roberts said.

Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris will also present Lunceford, who just returned from his 4th tour in Kuwait after his return was delayed 6 months due to COVID-19, with the Hometown Hero Award for his service.

The Veterans Day ceremonies are open to the public. To maintain social distancing, there will be no chairs and other efforts to ensure there is no congregating among attendees, according to Hawkins.

The event will not be held in the event of rain, because COVID-19 limitations prevent the organizers from moving inside of the VFW building.