Rockingham man facing felony drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued several drug charges against a Rockingham man.

Ruben Armando Arias III, 28, of Blewitt Falls Road, is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 30, Arias allegedly possessed heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Court documents also indicate Arias allegedly possessed 7 grams of methamphetamine and 0.7 grams of heroin with intent to sell and deliver it. He allegedly possessed black scales, glass smoking pipes and a straw, according to court documents.

Arias allegedly kept maintained a black four-door passenger car for keeping and selling methamphetamine and heroin, according to warrants.

Arias is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 19.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that Arias was convicted of three felony counts of breaking and entering in 2019 in Richmond County, for which he spent five months and 15 days in prison.

He was also convicted of felony maintaining a place for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014 in Richmond County, for which he served about five months in prison.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.