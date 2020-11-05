Hoffman sewer project moves to Phase II, town reviews plan for the future

A map of outlining the completed work of phase one of the sewer system, with the next steps for phase two highlighted, as well. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

HOFFMAN — As Phase I of the construction of Hoffman’s sewer system begins to wrap up, the Town Council held a public hearing to discuss Phase II Monday night at the Hoffman Recreation Center.

David Honeycutt of McGill Associates, the company contracted to complete the sewer system, presented a map illustrating the work that has already been completed on the system, along with the work that is still to be done.

Honeycutt said there are currently 30-35 individual property owners that are fully connected to the system. He added that there are eight or nine homes that are on wells and that they are waiting to get the contracts back to make those connections.

“Anybody that was in the original project area that has not been connected to the system, we’re setting up a refusal letter that we need to get from anyone not wanting to connect onto the system,” Honeycutt said. “There’s a couple homes we haven’t heard from for years, but now that we’re asking for them to officially refuse, they want to connect.”

Honeycutt added that there are some outstanding things that need to be worked through with regards to the CDBG program and how those funds are made available as part of the budget for the project.

“We were planning to proceed with paving work to get the rest of the roads fixed about a week ago, but had to put them on hold because of some questions marks that have come up,” Honeycutt said.

The reason for this, Honeycutt said, is because they want to make sure that they know where the rest of the budget is going as they try to wrap things up because they know they don’t have an excess of funds available.

“We need to be wise with those expenses,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Jan Maynor of the Lumber River Council of Governments presented a board members with a draft of a comprehensive plan for the future of the town intended to “set forth guiding principles for achieving the vision of the community.”

In the plan, some of the listed principles include preservation of the rural “hometown” nature of the community, increasing the economic development opportunities of the town, increasing the walkability and safety of the town, increasing community amenities such as parks and recreation facilities, building upon Hoffman’s proximity to larger urban areas and promoting affordable housing opportunities with the town.

Those principles are intended to move the town towards specific goals such as enhancing the overall appearance of the town, promoting commercial and industrial growth, encouraging agri-business opportunities, providing opportunities and incentives for the development of a variety of housing options designed to meet the changing needs of the town and growing community participation by encouraging and fostering the culture of family among its residents.

Maynor asked the board members to look over the plan and reach out to her with any changes, questions or concerns in the next week or so.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.