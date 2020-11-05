Hamlet police chief to resign at end of month

The letter that Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters sent to his fellow officers announcing his departure.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet received word Thursday morning that Police Chief Tommy L. McMasters, Jr. will be leaving his position at the end of the month after a 19 month tenure over which McMasters instituted sweeping changes that city leaders plan to keep in place.

McMasters said he has accepted a job offer in Durham, where he’ll be overseeing patrol operations for the Durham Police Department. His last day as Hamlet Police Chief will be Nov. 30, according to Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian. McMasters was hired in April 2019 by former City Manager Jonathan Blanton, coming off of a stint as patrol commander of Fayetteville State University. An Asheboro native who spent most of his adult life in Compton, California, McMasters was instrumental in cleaning up the Hamlet City Lake as part of city’s effort to revitalize the area around the lake following increasing complaints.

Reflecting on his time in Hamlet, McMasters said its bittersweet to be leaving, adding that he feels he’s taken HPD from a “standard” police department to a “community service-oriented” police department.

“I have five years left before I retire, and this is more of a retirement move for me — a financial and geographical location retirement move,” he said. “There was never an issue with Hamlet. Hamlet has been great. The last four years of your salary is what people base your retirement on. I’m very happy here, but I’ve got to start thinking about retirement, which is going to happen in less than five years.”

McMasters said he informed his fellow officers in the department about his departure Thursday morning in a letter. The letter states that he’ll be assuming his new duties starting in December.

“The Hamlet Police Department is second to none in dedication, commitment and service,” McMasters said in his letter, “and I hope each of you always remember that, never allow any officer in any other agency to make you think otherwise, and maintain the high standard you currently exhibit daily.”

In an effort to promote community policing in summer 2019, McMasters instituted the “Adopt-A-Block” program which assigned each officer an individual block in a residential area. Officers were directed to make “assertive attempts” to visit each house in their area under the belief that getting to know residents on a personal level, outside of an emergency context, will make them more comfortable talking to police. The officers rotated to new areas at least every six months.

McMasters also put together a Citizen Review Board beginning in fall of 2019, which began meeting this past summer, as a way to provide more oversight of the Hamlet Police Department and promote a dialogue with the community about the way in which they were policed.

Christian sent a letter to staff Thursday morning informing them of the change.

“I’m sad to say that Chief McMasters will be leaving the City of Hamlet,” the letter read. “Chief McMasters has been an excellent force for positive change in our community and our organization. Please join me in wishing him the best in his future endeavors.”

Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless said McMasters had “indicated” several months prior that he was looking at another job opportunity. In their conversation, Bayless said McMasters would be “closer to home” in his new job and that the chief “just decided he needed to (take the new job).” While he wasn’t exactly surprised by McMasters’s decision, Bayless was clear that this is a major loss for the city.

“There’s no problems or anything like that,” Bayless cautioned. “I sure hate to lose him — I can’t tell you much I hate to lose him. He has just done wonders for the City of Hamlet.”

Bayless pointed to the increased relationship the community has with the HPD as a sign of the impact McMasters has had in a short time.

“I just think he’s done a great job and it’s something that we needed,” the mayor said. “We’re sure going to miss him.”

Asked if a program like the Citizen Review Board would stay following McMasters’s departure, Christian said there are no plans to change the system he has put in place.

“We are not planning on making any changes besides finding a new leader for the Hamlet Police Department,” Christian said in a text. “Chief McMasters has been a force for positive change, and we are going to find a Chief that can continue that good work.”

The city will begin advertising the position and is working on a contingency plan for appointing an interim chief in the event that they are unable to hire a new candidate by Nov. 30. McMasters said the goal is to come up with a plan in the coming days for how they will proceed with finding and naming his replacement.

“We’re going to be evaluating those internally, looking at the direction that we’ve been going and seeing if we have anyone internal that can do it, if not, then they may look external,” McMasters said. “But, we’re going to reconvene to discuss that next week — the city manager, HR and I.”

Prior to his job at Fayetteville State University, McMasters worked as the director of law enforcement training for seven counties of police departments and sheriff’s offices where he oversaw basic law enforcement training, telecommunications training and the training of other instructors, and earned many certifications, including rapid deployment for active shooters and Advanced Law Enforcement Certification. He has also served six years in the United States Marines Corps and has earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration, according to the City of Hamlet.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe. Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]