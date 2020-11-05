No word yet on recount in county race

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioner race ended with two sure winners — Jeff Smart (R) and Toni Maples (R) — but Andy Grooms (R), who came in third, is still facing the threat of a recount with both Michael Legrand (D) and Jimmy Capps (D) within one percentage point behind him.

As of Wednesday, no candidate has inquired about a recount with the Richmond County Board of Elections, according to Elections Director Connie Kelly. The margin between Grooms and Legrand at the end of the night Tuesday was 107 votes (0.22%), and Capps was 134 votes behind Grooms (0.28%). Dewey Brower (D) is out of contention as he finished 4.65% behind Capps.

There are approximately 250 provisional ballots that still need to be counted and an unknown number of late absentee ballots, according to Kelly. North Carolina’s county board of elections are accepting absentee ballots as long as they are received by the county board by 5 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked on or before Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Kelly said that final vote tallies will be certified by the Friday, Nov. 13, and candidates would have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 to request a recount. Recounts could take as long as two days, Kelly said.

“We would make sure (a recount) is done in time for the December swearing in of commissioners,” Kelly said Wednesday.

There is a fourth opening on the Board of Commissioners following Commissioner Ben Moss’s victory over Rep. Scott Brewer. Moss, a Republican, will be replaced by a person chosen by the Richmond County Republican Party’s Executive Committee. That nominee will serve out the rest of Moss’s term. Richmond County Republican Party Chairman Jerry Austin said Thursday that the party will wait to nominate someone to take Moss’s seat until after all the ballots have been certified and any requested recount has been completed.

Voter turnout was significantly higher for 2020 than in 2016. Out of 29,385 registered voters this year, 20,689 voted for a turnout rate of 70.41% for Richmond County. In 2016, 19,431 people voted, which represented a turnout rate of 63.53%.

Smart was the high vote-getter with 10,776 total, followed by Maples with 8,535. Grooms was behind her with 7,949 votes. Though Legrand and Capps finished fourth and fifth overall, they received the two highest absentee by-mail votes. Capps had the most of these with 949, and Legrand had the second most with 913. Capps also had 87 more Election Day votes than Legrand. Legrand got the edge on Capps through one-stop early voting with 150 more votes.

Brower had the third most absentee by-mail votes with 885, which was just behind his Election Day total of 954.

