Reentry plan going well for K-5, middle schools up next

The Richmond County Schools Board of Education on Wednesday received an update on the second phase of the district’s reentry plan, which began on Nov. 2 when K-5 students who were interested in returning to in-person classes after taking remote courses for nine weeks did so for the first time this semester.

The process of transitioning those students back to traditional classes was a smooth one, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith said.

When the school year began, Richmond County K-5 students and their families could choose between attending in-person classes every day or sticking with remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Near the end of those nine weeks, families were surveyed to see how many virtual-learning K-5 students wanted to return for in-person learning.

Now that those students have returned, 1,962 of the district’s 2,950 K-5 students are taking in-person classes.

Smith said the K-5 students who’ve been taking in-person classes for the entire semester were able to set a good example for the newly transitioning students in terms of complying with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, following their daily schedules and accomplishing tasks. She said the students who had been learning virtually were excited to see their teachers face-to-face for the first time in many months.

“The kids were so excited to come back to the building,” Smith said. “It was very sweet. It was a reuniting with a teacher who’s seen the child all year, but they’ve been on the Smartboard or Zoom (video call), so it was very refreshing.”

The district’s middle schoolers and high schoolers have been exclusively learning remotely all year. Middle schoolers who indicated on a district-wide survey that they’d like to return for in-person classes will do so starting on Nov. 16. The middle schoolers will use an “AA-BB” cohort schedule upon their return, meaning students will be divided into an “A” and “B” group with “As” attending in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and “Bs” attending classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Each cohort will learn remotely on days they aren’t in class. Across all grade levels, Wednesdays are marked as asynchronous virtual learning days — meaning all students will learn remotely with pre-uploaded lessons they can view at their own pace.

High schoolers will have their chance to return for in-person classes when the spring semester begins.

Smith said the number of middle schoolers opting to return to traditional classes was lower than anticipated. With that in mind, administrators tried to see if it would be possible to bring back all of the opted-in middle schoolers for in-person classes four days a week.

“The numbers are so tight that right now it will not work for middle school students to do four days a week,” Smith said. “The principals agree that the students that want to come back, if that (number) falls off and a lot of those kids want to go back to virtual, or they’re not sustaining that “AA-BB,” it might be that those numbers get lower and we can take that group that wants to come back four days a week. So this will be something that we can revisit after Christmas break.”

Board member Daryl Mason asked if the district could obtain data regarding the local COVID-19 infection rate for middle school and high school-aged students. He noted that individuals in that group can be more socially active than younger students, and he said he’d seen some of them hanging out around the county without wearing masks or following other coronavirus-related guidelines. Mason said that infection rate data should be gathered and referenced whenever the district makes decisions about bringing 6-12 graders back to school.

