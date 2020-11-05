County reports 37th COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 37th COVID-19-related deaths of a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon.

The health department was notified Wednesday that this person died Wednesday morning. This death comes a day after the county reported three deaths in a single day. On Tuesday, the Health Department reported that an individual died Saturday, another died on Sunday and that a third had died in a healthcare facility outside of Richmond County on Oct. 30.

The local death count has climbed steadily in recent months. Since Sept. 11, there have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths among those calling Richmond County home. For comparison, Health Director Tommy Jarrell told the Daily Journal that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

The 37 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: five African American females, four African American males, two Native American males, 16 Caucasian females and 10 Caucasian males. Twenty-six of the deceased have died in a hospital, eight have died at another healthcare facility and three have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 3

• 60-69: 9

• 70-79: 10

• 80 & up: 14

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium Parking Lot located on Highway 74 in Hamlet during the following times:

• Thursday November 5, 2020 8:00am – 4:00pm

• Friday November 6, 2020 8:00am – 4:00pm

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth. A new location for the tests will be announced each Friday for an unknown number of weeks. The sites will rotate through the county.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.

