Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served

ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans Day ceremony will be a little different this year, for obvious reasons, but will honor those who have served in the military as it always has.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park located across from the VFW on Old River Road in Rockingham. To maintain social distancing, there will be no chairs and other efforts to ensure there is no congregating among attendees, according to Carlton Hawkins of American Legion Post 147.

The event will not be held in the event of rain, because COVID-19 limitations prevent the organizers from moving inside of the VFW building.

Hawkins will provide the welcome, David Williams will give the invocation, and Ronald Wallace will perform the National Anthem. The American Legion will recognize the longest serving Legion post commanders.

Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris will also present Sgt. William Lunceford, who just returned from his 4th tour in Kuwait after his return was delayed 6 months due to COVID-19, with the Hometown Hero Award for his service.

“It means all kinds of importance to receive recognition from an organization that has members that served in wars now and in the past,” Lunceford said of the award.

There will also be a parachute drop at the event, according to Hawkins.

