Eric Trump to make campaign stop at Ellerbe Springs Inn Friday

ELLERBE — Eric Trump will make a stop at the Ellerbe Springs Inn on Friday as part of the Trump campaign’s efforts to drive voters to the polls throughout North Carolina, which is considered a major swing state, as the election nears.

The campaign announced Trump’s Ellerbe appearance late Tuesday evening. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Ellerbe Springs Inn located at 2537 U.S. 220 North in Ellerbe. Mark Buckeridge, co-owner of the Inn, said he did not yet have details about the event, but he will be briefed on Thursday. Jerry Austin, chair of the Richmond County Republican Party, confirmed the event Wednesday but could not provide details about the format of the event nor about what the president’s son intends to discuss.

It’s unclear how many people will be allowed to attend. Trump will speak in Elizabethtown at 7 p.m. Friday, according to WRAL.

President Donald Trump will be in Fayetteville Thursday, his second appearance there this election cycle.