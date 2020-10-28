Partnership for Children to help parents cope with pandemic

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Partnership for Children, a local nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for local children as old as 5, has launched a family engagement initiative to help parents and guardians cope with outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Partnership for Children, which is part of the statewide Smart Start network, is providing training to help families deal with ongoing stress caused by the pandemic, and the agency is also distributing devices and broadband technology to increase virtual access at a time when many students are taking online classes.

Katrina Chance, executive director of Richmond County Partnership for Children, said the agency will receive 25 tablets to be distributed locally.

“Richmond County Partnership for Children investments are made possible by $20 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated by the North Carolina General Assembly to support early childhood initiatives,” a press release reads. “The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) allocated $5 million of this funding to The North Carolina Partnership for Children to be used throughout the Smart Start network for initiatives focused on children and families.”

Local families interested in participating in this initiative should contact Sylvia Knotts at [email protected] or 910-997-3773, ext. 29, at the Richmond County Partnership for Children.

“With their awareness and resources, the North Carolina General Assembly have taken the courageous step to address the needs of children and families who need it most,” Chance said. “Now it’s up to us to take advantage of this opportunity, and to ensure families participating in the family engagement initiative receive support. Family engagement is not only essential to a good education, but to a healthy and successful life.”

