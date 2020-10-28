Rockingham man charged in multiple gun thefts

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued several larceny charges, among others, to a Rockingham man accused of being involved in a number of thefts around the county in October.

Michael Aaron West, 29, of Safie 1st Street, is charged with seven counts of felony larceny, one felony count each of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and/or entering; three misdemeanor counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and injury to personal property.

On Oct. 1, West allegedly broke into a building on Safie 2nd Street and stole an SKS rifle, valued at $100; a vintage 0.410 shotgun-0.22 caliber rifle over-under combo, valued at $500; and a 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $400, according to court documents.

He also allegedly damaged a gun cabinet in the building and a glass door, according to court documents.

On Oct. 5, West allegedly stole a Honda CR80R dirt bike, valued at $2,000, according to warrants.

On Oct. 6, he allegedly attempted to rob someone using a black semi-automatic handgun, court documents indicated.

Finally, on Oct. 20, West allegedly stole a Clariton 0.22 caliber rifle, valued at $150; a 20-gauge lever-action shotgun, valued at $300; a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, valued at $300; an East Rowan High School class ring, valued at $200; a black Onyx ring, valued at $100; and two rings, valued at $100, from another victim, according to warrants.

West was arrested on Oct. 23 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 12.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that West has past convictions for misdemeanor larceny and false report to police radio from 2019 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation. He also has a misdemeanor breaking and entering conviction from 2011 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.