Richmond County reports 32nd COVID-19-related death

The Richmond County Health Department has reported another COVID-19-related death, bringing the county’s total to 32.

Since Sept. 11, there have been 19 COVID-19-related deaths among those calling Richmond County home. For comparison, Health Director Tommy Jarrell told the Daily Journal last month that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

The 32 COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: four African American females, four African American males, 14 Caucasian females and 10 Caucasian males. Twenty-four of the deceased have died in a hospital, six have died at another healthcare facility and two have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 2

• 60-69: 9

• 70-79: 9

• 80 & up: 11

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.