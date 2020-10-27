Norman looks for a path forward, with help from local businessman

NORMAN — Town Council on Monday will continue to consider what it can do to remedy its dire financial situation.

Council has been working to cut costs while also bringing in new income after the Richmond County Commissioner’s decision earlier this year to change its sales tax distribution from per capita to ad valorem stripped Norman of approximately $40,000 in annual income, which represented 100% of its sales tax revenue.

The town has considered several different paths forward — including seeking the suspension of the town’s charter, or dissolving the town completely.

At last month’s town council meeting, local business owner Alfonso Carrillo — whose $450-per-month rent payment to use the town’s former community building is Norman’s primary source of monthly income — provided some short-term relief in terms of Norman’s short-term spending plans. Carrillo volunteered to save the town some money on its Christmas light installations by performing the necessary electrical work at no cost for his labor.

Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Cranford on Tuesday said those Christmas lights are installed typically near the end of November, and he noted that Carrillo has already made progress on the project.

“He did check in on some things where the new lights are going to go,” Cranford said.

Carrillo, who runs a wood pallet production business, sought help from a third party with running wires from a nearby transformer, Cranford said. He will handle the rest of the process on his own.

Carrillo also said that he is interested in eventually purchasing the former community building. Carrillo is currently renting that building as well as a nearby former BP gas station. Carrillo signed a six-month lease for the community building in June. In July, Town Council agreed to let him use the former gas station rent-free for the duration of the lease, in part because Carrillo covered the cost of major renovations to the gas station. Both parties agreed that Carrillo will pay $200 per month to rent the gas station once the original six-month lease expires.

“If y’all are interested in selling (the community building) I’d love to buy,” Carrillo said during October’s Town Council meeting.

Carrillo emphasized his desire to help the town work through its financial problems.

“I’m here to help. I’m here to help as much as I can,” Carrillo told Town Council. “Am I planning on moving anytime soon? I’m not, because I like where I’m at. I see more traffic, and this and that.

“… I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” Carrillo said of his business’ connection to the town. “If we could just get a little more business in here. I was just talking to a gentleman about a bar and grill they’re trying to open up here.”

Monday’s Town Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 104 Town Hall Street.

