Sheriff’s office arrests Robeson County man on drug trafficking charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued several drug trafficking charges against a Robeson County man.

Brian Anthony Williams, 28, of Willington Street in Maxton, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one felony count each of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance; and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 1, Williams allegedly possessed, transported and intended to sell 158 grams of an opioid with a Dodge Ram truck, according to court documents.

Warrants indicate that Williams allegedly conspired with another suspect, who is currently unknown, to traffic more than 28 grams of opioid.

Williams also allegedly possessed a Red Bull can that had a false bottom used to store and conceal controlled substances.

Williams was arrested Oct. 1 and was put under a $500,000 secured bond at the Richmond County Jail, but is currently out on bail.

However, because he missed his scheduled court appearance on Oct. 22, a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear was issued by the court and his bail was forfeited. He is next scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Dec. 11.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Williams has a past conviction for misdemeanor breaking and entering from 2009 in Robeson County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.