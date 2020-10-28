Beta Club shows they care

Photo courtesy of Michelle Parrish

The United Way of Richmond County has finished its 2020 Days of Caring, a series of service projects done around the community each year with the help of local volunteers. The RSHS Beta Club, shown above, volunteered with the Sandhills Children Center. Other volunteers included Vulcan Materials Company’s Rockingham Quarry Team, which collected items for Richmond County Aging Service and BackPack Pals and also received some donations for local trucking companies to assist with these two organizations as well.