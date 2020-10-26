Richmond County reports 30th COVID-19-related death

The Richmond County Health Department Monday morning reported the 30th COVID-19-related death of a county resident.

Health officials were that this patient died Sunday while being treated in a local healthcare facility.

The 30 COVID-19-related deaths in Richmond County have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: three African American females, five African American males, 13 Caucasian females and nine Caucasian males. Twenty-three of the deceased have died in a hospital, five have died at another healthcare facility and two have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 2

• 60-69: 9

• 70-79: 7

• 80 & up: 11

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.