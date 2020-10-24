East Rockingham Elementary Honor Roll

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll — Top Row: Gustavo Aguilar, Kailyn Hildreth and Riley Fields. Middle Row: Harrison Coward and Curtis Ingram. Front Row: Liam Leviner, Addison Chappell and Christian Braye Chavis. Virtual Students: Lexi Swink and Riley Wallace. 4th Grade “A” Honor Roll — Rodrigo Alvarez Ayala. Not pictured: Ryker Dixon and Christopher Hinson. Virtual Students: Damarion Allen, Cadence McIver and Kingston Gil.

The following are East Rockingham Elementary’s awards for the 1st Nine Weeks.

A/B Awards

3rd Grade: Bryan Rubio, Caylie Barber, Nevaeh Eide, Jeremiah Johnson, Aiden Miller, Brooklyn Arnold, Uzziah Medley, Dylan Schreiner, James Sellers, Amethyst Shephard, Nayla Madrigal Cadena, Lizzie Patterson, Pedro Vincente Diego and Draedyn Wall.

4th Grade: Kayden Arp, Isaac Call, Koryn Dawkins, Adam Grubbs, Mattox Wallace, Natalia Quick, Summer Konopasek-Rigdon, Emily Almanez, Dalton Chavis, Jonathan Honeycutt, Julian Ingram, Kinya McLaurin, Landon Roscoe, Kevron McSween, Kayleigh Nelson and Jewel Nicholson.

5th Grade: Anna Allen, Promise Brown, Luis Carrillo, Alexis Smith, Mason Watts, Allen Martin, Ashley Armenta Rubio, Gracie Johnson, Ikema Smith, Arlee Goodman, Madison Hancock, Martin Lopez, Daniel Seccondro, Yazmin Gomez, Michael Ingram, Aiden Self, Claire Tucker and Donovan Jones.

Terrific Kids

K: Skylar Jones, Darriyn Barringer, Tayleigh Dawkins, Giovanni Sanchez Vazquez and Gavin Covington

1st: Remington Johnson, Adelyn Lovin, Gabriel Webb and Hunter Hester.

2nd: King Stubbs, Skylar Fleenor, Dennis Vazquez and Ronnie Popowich.

3rd: Bryan Rubio, Harrison Chance, Brooklyn Arnold, Addison Chappell, Lizzie Patterson and Daniel Robinson.

4th: Zoe Haig, Kaishone Campbell, Rodirgo Alvarez Ayala and Emily Almanza.

5th: Alexis Smith, Jalen Liles,Yazmin Gomez and Lizzie Lunceford.

Virtual All-Stars

K: Zoe Eadie, Olivia Wallace.

1st: Daisy Covington, Liam Gil, Cullen McGee and Andrew Roscoe.

2nd: Josephine Shelton, Cristobal Diaz, Jackson Wallace and Jacob Smith.

3rd: Riley Wallace, Aiden Miller, Dylan Schreiner, Jacob Griffin and Nayla Madrigal.

4th: Kevron McSween, Koryn Dawkins, Prince Williams and Cadence McIver.

5th: Edwin Esparza Vasquez, Ikema Smith, Malyiah Watkins and Braxton Rushing.