HPD charges man in assault and shooting, no injuries

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has issued assault and weapons charges against a Rockingham man following a shooting.

Ezekiel Leavell III, 43, of Logan Park, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon on occupied property and one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, injury to real property and resisting a public officer.

On Oct. 16, Leavell allegedly pointed and assaulted the male victim with a long rifle, according to court documents.

Also, he allegedly fired the long rifle into the residence of a female victim, causing damage to brick, court documents indicated.

Additionally, while Leavell was being arrested by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy who also responded to the incident to assist, he delayed the investigation by refusing to provide correct identification to deputies and officers, according to warrants.

Leavell was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond for the charges, but is currently out on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Leavell has past misdemeanor convictions for driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer from 1999 in Richmond County and driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, resisting a public officer and assault of an officer or state employee from 2001 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.