Man accused of robbing Circle K in Hamlet

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man accused of robbing the Circle K gas station and convenience store.

Daris Antonio Gillespie, 26, is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Sept. 7, Gillespie allegedly robbed the Circle K gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Marlboro Street and Oak Street with a black Taurus G3 equipped with an extended magazine, stealing $145.07 and 33 packs of Newport cigarettes, according to Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters.

McMasters also indicated that there were no injuries.

Gillespie was arrested on Oct. 15 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond for the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Nov. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Gillespie has several previous convictions for felony breaking and entering vehicles from 2011 in Richmond County, for which he served about a year in prison.

He was also again convicted of breaking and entering vehicles in 2015 in Richmond County and served just under four months in prison.

