‘It’s the little things’: Richmond Senior senators show kindness

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School Senate wanted to do something positive amid a tumultuous year. So, with several ideas on their minds about how to virtually spread that positivity throughout the community, the 22 students in the Senate launched “Kindness Week.”

Each day from Oct. 12-16, the students planned to do something that would in some way spread positivity throughout the community. Monday was “Pay it Forward Day,” during which each student looked to perform an act of kindness — perhaps covering the cost of someone else’s meal or holding the door for them, with the hope that the recipient would do the same for someone else. On Tuesday, the students sent encouraging emails to teachers and administrators in order to help them power through their virtual learning tasks. On Wednesday, the students raised money to donate to a local charity. On Thursday, the students each wrote positive messages on sticky notes and distributed them to their peers. And on Friday, students wore Kindness Week T-shirts and were tasked with calling a friend or family member they hadn’t spoken with in a while.

“They wanted to do Kindness Week because there’s so much going on in our country with the pandemic, and with it being an election year,” said Arthur Gilliam, the senate’s faculty advisor. “Our community and country was so divided, so we came up with Kindness Week.”

For one of their Kindness Week initiatives, the students sold T-shirts and donated the proceeds to a local charity. Student senator Elena Hall suggested that the proceeds be donated to Richmond County Aging Services’ Meals on Wheels program, which she had volunteered with previously. The senate raised $200, and Hall delivered the check to Aging Services.

Aging Services Nutrition Director Kim Partin said that money will help purchase additional supplies that the seniors have needed, such as toilet tissue, canned goods, and other items.

Gilliam said one of the biggest takeaways for the student senators was the fact that generosity doesn’t have to involve money.

“It’s the little things,” Gilliam said. “Everybody can do something. Whether you have money or don’t have money, everybody can take part.”

