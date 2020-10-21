Providing child care has changed during COVID-19

LAURINBURG — With COVID-19, childcare centers have had to do things a bit differently this year, from changing what items children can play with to now making sure older children are involved with their classes.

At Kids Campus in Laurinburg, there have been numerous changes made, including temperature checks throughout the day and no longer allowing parents in the building.

“We have to do a lot of communicating through our Tadpoles system,” said Business Office Manager Patty Chavis. “We’re having to have parents wear masks at the door and keeping the social distance at the door as well. If we have two or three cars pull up we even have them keeping six feet apart so that’s been a big change.”

Chavis added the daycare is doing a deep sanitize every day to make sure the building is clean — but they’re also making sure the children are practicing good hygiene.

“We did have them practicing handwashing, but even more now,” Chavis said. “And of course on the vans, we’re social distancing there as well.”

“The soft toys like stuffed animals we’ve taken out of the classrooms,” said Christina Locklear, facility trainer. “Especially because infants like to put them in their mouth and that’s just impossible to keep clean so we’ve had to take them out of the classroom and put toys that we’re able to disinfect easier in the classrooms.”

One of the big challenges the daycare has faced is having the students there all day and doing school virtually.

“We’ve had to rely a lot on hotspots for class, so that’s been a big change,” Chavis said. “We’re just now getting hotspots for all the kids. Some of them have been sporadic, like one or two will have them, but you have a lot who haven’t had them.”

Locklear added, despite the challenges at first, it has gotten better.

“It was challenging at first, but it’s gotten easier as the kids adapted to the learning environment,” Locklear said. “It was challenging because of the schedule change, but everyone had adapted really well. Teachers have been keeping in contact with us as well and we’ve been doing a lot of communication with the schools about our concerns and they’ve worked with us pretty well.”

Chavis added the facility has a good relationship with the schools and even offered a church for students to go to to do their classwork.

“It’s smoothed out a lot and it’s been a good transition,” Locklear said.

The daycare has also grown a waiting list of parents trying to get their children into the facility.

“We’ve had more calls lately than ever,” Chavis said. “We’ve had a lot of calls for kids of all different ages since COVID I’ve noticed.”

Locklear added the increase has been especially with school-age children as parents have to work and can’t make sure their students are in their classes.

“I’ve heard a lot of parents say that they’ve had to stay out of work because of school not starting back and some can’t afford child care,” Locklear said. “We’re trying to do our part and help those parents out.”

The two added the facility wouldn’t have done everything so well without the staff being so willing to change with the rules and adapt.

“It’s been different but we’ve adapted,” Locklear said.

